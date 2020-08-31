What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: Chicago police give update on weekend shooting of officers

Nation

Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department David Brown and other members of law enforcement held a news conference on Monday to provide an update after two police officers were shot in a struggle with a suspect during a traffic stop.

Police say two officers were shot during a traffic stop in Chicago early Sunday, prompting a third officer to return fire and injure the suspect. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said at a news conference early Sunday that the officers spotted a gun in the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect refused to get out of the car so officers shattered the vehicle’s window.

A struggle ensued and the two officers were shot. A third officer shot the suspect. Authorities say one officer is in serious condition and the other is in good condition. The suspect has been taken to a different hospital for treatment.

