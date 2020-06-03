What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and George Floyd’s family visit site of Floyd’s death

Nation

U.S. civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump and the son of George Floyd paused to remember him at the makeshift memorial where Floyd was killed in Minneapolis.

Watch the event in the player above.

Floyd’s family has demanded the arrest of all four police officers involved in his death.

The Floyd family on Wednesday visited the makeshift shrine at the street corner where Floyd died on May 25 after a white officer pressed a knee on his neck as he pleaded for air.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jun 03 WATCH LIVE: Obama holds virtual town hall on policing and civil unrest

  2. Read Jun 03 WATCH: Murder charge upgraded in Floyd case, 3 other cops charged

  3. Read Oct 21 FBI warned of white supremacists in law enforcement 10 years ago. Has anything changed?

  4. Read Jun 01 What is antifa? A look at the movement Trump is blaming for violence at protests

  5. Read Jun 03 WATCH: Esper breaks with Trump, opposes using military for protests

The Latest