WATCH: Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and George Floyd’s family visit site of Floyd’s death

U.S. civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump and the son of George Floyd paused to remember him at the makeshift memorial where Floyd was killed in Minneapolis.

Floyd’s family has demanded the arrest of all four police officers involved in his death.

The Floyd family on Wednesday visited the makeshift shrine at the street corner where Floyd died on May 25 after a white officer pressed a knee on his neck as he pleaded for air.