WATCH: Daunte Wright’s family holds news conference with attorney

Black community leaders and family members of Daunte Wright were calling for more serious charges against a white police officer in Wright’s death, comparing her case to the murder charge brought against a Black officer who killed a white woman in nearby Minneapolis.

Former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter was charged with second-degree manslaughter in Sunday’s shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop.

The former police chief in Brooklyn Center, a majority nonwhite suburb, said Potter mistakenly fired her handgun when she meant to use her Taser. Both the chief and Potter resigned Tuesday. Potter was due for her initial court appearance Thursday.

However, protesters and Wright’s family members say there’s no excuse for the shooting and want Potter to face more serious charges.

“Unfortunately, there’s never going to be justice for us,” Wright’s mother, Katie Wright, said Thursday. “Justice isn’t even a word to me. I do want accountability.”

Wright family attorney Ben Crump said the family wants: “full accountability, to get equal justice.”

“The question has always remained in America, can minorities get the same equal justice under the law when white police kill us?” Crump said.

Crump and other advocates for Wright point to the 2017 case of Mohamed Noor. The Black former Minneapolis police officer fatally shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a white woman who was dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia, in the alley behind her home after she called 911 to report what she thought was a woman being assaulted.