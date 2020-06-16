WATCH: De Blasio announces policy mandating release of NYC police body-cam footage

NEW YORK (AP) — A new policy will require New York City police to release all body camera footage of shootings and other use-of-force incidents that result in injury or death, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday in what he billed as another step toward police reform.

The announcement regarding body cameras overturns a past policy that gave the New York Police Department wide discretion on when it made the videos public. It came a day after the nation’s largest police department disbanded a plainclothes anti-crime unit long criticized for its aggressive tactics.

Starting in 2017, the NYPD began deploying 24,000 body cameras for its patrol force and other street units, the most in the nation. The previous policy required that the department make public videos involving force if the police commissioner found it would address a specific “public concern” and “preserve peace.”

The new policy calls for mandatory release of footage within 30 days if an officer fires a gun and hits someone or could have caused injury, or uses a Taser or any other force that causes harm. The videos will be posted on the internet after civilians involved in the incidents have seen it first, the mayor said.