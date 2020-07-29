What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: House Armed Services committee holds hearing on sexual harassment and retaliation

Nation

The House Armed Services committee held a hearing Wednesday on the military’s mismanagement of sexual harassment reporting.

Watch the hearing in the player above.

The hearing was held several weeks after the remains of Spc. Vanessa Guillen were found after her disappearance from Fort Hood in Texas. Members of Congress and community activists have called for an investigation into the alleged sexual harassment by a fellow soldier that culminated in her death.

Since that incident, hundreds of other servicemembers have come forward on social media to share their personal experiences in solidarity.

The hearing focused on the lack of reporting within the Department of Defense caused by a fear of retaliation.

 

 

