WATCH LIVE: Jon Stewart advocates for veteran’s affected by burn pits at the ‘Pass the PACT Act Rally’

Comedian and former Daily Show host Jon Stewart is speaking at a Washington, D.C. rally to push for action by Congress to assist sick veterans, who say they were exposed to toxic waste while serving in the military overseas.

John Stewart is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. ET. Watch his remarks in the player above.

The event, called the “Pass the PACT Act Rally,” is being held by Stewart and a coalition of veterans groups this Memorial Day weekend at the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium.