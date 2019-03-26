WATCH: Jussie Smollett says he wants to move on with his life

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

CHICAGO — “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett says he wants to get back to work and get on with his life.

Smollett spoke to reporters Tuesday after his attorneys said prosecutors dropped felony charges against him during a Chicago court hearing. The actor had been charged with falsely telling police he was attacked in downtown Chicago in January. He says it has been “an incredibly difficult time” and called it “one of the worst of my life.”

Smollett says he wouldn’t bring his family “through a fire like this.” He thanked family and friends for their support. He says he’ll continue to fight for justice and betterment “of marginalized people everywhere.”

Police and prosecutors had said the black and gay actor staged the racial and homophobic attack because he was unhappy with his pay and to promote his career.

