WATCH LIVE: A community conversation about abortion hosted by GBH in Boston

Thursday, June 30 at 2 p.m. ET, our public media colleagues at GBH will host a community town hall on the latest Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion. Watch live in the player above.

Join us live on Thursday, June 30, from 2—3:30 pm

What will the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade mean for the people of Massachusetts? On Thursday, June 30 from 2-3:30 pm, GBH News’ Callie Crossley, Margery Eagan and Paris Alston will host a 90-minute community conversation at GBH’s Boston Public Library Studio in Copley Square with guests including Reproductive Equity Now Executive Director Rebecca Hart Holder and Suffolk University Professor Renée Landers.

Listen or watch live on gbhnews.org. You can also listen live on GBH 89.7 FM, or watch live on our GBH News YouTube channel.