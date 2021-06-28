Make a gift to PBS NewsHour and
Courtney Vinopal
Courtney Vinopal

WATCH LIVE: Answering your questions on critical race theory

Nation

Republican lawmakers are aiming to prevent schools at the k-12 level from teaching critical race theory, but it’s been part of academic discourse in higher education for decades. What is it, and why has it become become a political flashpoint?

PBS NewsHour’s Amna Nawaz speaks with Prudence Carter, professor at the Graduate School of Education at the University of California, Berkeley, on the subject.

Watch the conversation on the live player above on Tuesday, June 29 at 12 p.m. ET.

Courtney Vinopal is a general assignment reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

