WATCH LIVE: Attorneys to announce settlement in Breonna Taylor case

Attorneys for the family of Breonna Taylor will appear at a joint press conference on Sept. 15 at Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s office, where they are expected to announce a lawsuit settlement following the killing of Breonna Taylor by police.

The news conference is expected to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

Taylor was fatally shot on March 13 in her home by police serving a narcotics search warrant as part of a wide-ranging police operation targeting Jamarcus Glover, Taylor’s former boyfriend, who was not at the home at the time. Glover and others were arrested on drug trafficking charges the night Taylor was shot.

The shooting sparked months of protests in Louisville by activists who along with celebrities and athletes have called for the officers to be charged in her death.

The city of Louisville will pay several million dollars to the mother of Breonna Taylor and install police reforms as part of a settlement of a lawsuit from Taylor’s family, The Associated Press reported.

The settlement–$12 million– would be the largest sum paid by the city for a police misconduct case, according to a person who has seen the settlement, according to the AP. The person asked to not be identified because the settlement has not been announced publicly.

National civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump, co-counsels Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker, and the family of Breonna Taylor will all appear at this afternoon’s news conference at the mayor’s office.

