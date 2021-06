President Joe Biden plans to sign into law a measure that designates the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, as a national memorial.

Watch the bill signing stream live in the video player above at 1:30 p.m. ET.

A mass shooting at the club in June 2016 left 49 people dead and 53 wounded in what was the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history.

After the signing, Biden, a Democrat, is expected to make remarks on Pride Month.