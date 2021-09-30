By —

WATCH LIVE: Biden signs continuing budget resolution to fund government through Dec. 3rd

Nation

President Joe Biden is expected to sign a budget resolution that will fund the government through December 3.

Biden is scheduled to sign the resolution at 6 pm E.T. Watch in the video player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

