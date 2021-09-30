WATCH LIVE: Biden signs continuing budget resolution to fund government through Dec. 3rd

President Joe Biden is expected to sign a budget resolution that will fund the government through December 3.
Biden is scheduled to sign the resolution at 6 pm E.T. Watch in the video player above.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
President Joe Biden is expected to sign a budget resolution that will fund the government through December 3.
Biden is scheduled to sign the resolution at 6 pm E.T. Watch in the video player above.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Support Provided By: Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.