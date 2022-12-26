WATCH: More snow to come from storm that left 27 dead in Buffalo: NY governor

New York’s governor warned that the danger is from a massive blizzard is not over as communities near Buffalo brace for as much as an additional foot of snow.

By Monday morning, the National Weather Service has recorded more than 49 inches of snowfall in Buffalo, and officials blamed the storm for 27 deaths across western New York state.

Buffalo mayor Byron Brown said Monday some residents have been discovered dead outside after venturing out in blizzard conditions.

“This has been a very difficult and dangerous storm. It’s been described as a once in a generation storm, and everything that has been forecast, we have gotten in the city of Buffalo and then some,” said Brown.

The dead around Buffalo were also found in their cars, homes and in snowbanks. Some died while shoveling snow. The storm that walloped much of the country is now blamed for at least 49 deaths nationwide, with rescue and recovery efforts continuing Monday.