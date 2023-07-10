WATCH LIVE: Congressional Women’s Softball Game 2023

The 15th annual Congressional Women’s Softball Game will take place on Wednesday, July 12. The annual event gives a chance for a bipartisan group of women members of Congress to take on women who are members of the D.C. press corps.

The aim of the game is to raise money and awareness for young women with breast cancer.

Proceeds from the game will benefit the Young Survival Coalition.

Tickets for the game can be purchased here.

Or you can watch the event in the livestream above. The game will begin at 7 p.m. ET.