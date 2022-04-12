By —

WATCH LIVE: Defense Intelligence Agency officials brief on space security

Officials with the Defense Intelligence Agency will host a briefing at the Pentagon today to discuss challenges posed to national security in the context of space.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday afternoon.

A report from 2019 said America’s dominance in space, which helps enable telecommunications and military intelligence, faces threats from China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.

