WATCH LIVE: Defense Intelligence Agency officials brief on space security

Officials with the Defense Intelligence Agency will host a briefing at the Pentagon today to discuss challenges posed to national security in the context of space.
The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday afternoon.
A report from 2019 said America’s dominance in space, which helps enable telecommunications and military intelligence, faces threats from China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.
