What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: Esper, Milley take part in 9/11 ceremony at Pentagon

Nation

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and U.S. Army general Mark Alexander Milley are expected to take part in a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Pentagon on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

The event is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. EST. Watch the ceremony in the player above.

The memories of the September 11 victims were honored at the Pentagon on Wednesday night with a ‘Towers of Light’ tribute, ahead of the anniversary.

Two bright lights shining upwards were turned on at the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense ahead of 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

An organization called Tunnel to Towers stationed the lights at the Flight 93 memorial in Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon. The double beams of light evoke the fallen twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City.

The 19th anniversary of the attacks will also be marked Friday by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza near the Pentagon and another in New York.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Sep 10 WATCH: Trump holds White House news conference

  2. Read Sep 09 Teacher deaths from COVID-19 raise alarms as new school year begins

  3. Watch Sep 09 What Woodward recordings reveal about Trump’s pandemic response

  4. Read Sep 10 Miami-Dade school district cuts ties with online platform

  5. Read Sep 11 9/11 to today: Ways we have changed

The Latest