WATCH LIVE: Esper, Milley take part in 9/11 ceremony at Pentagon

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and U.S. Army general Mark Alexander Milley are expected to take part in a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Pentagon on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

The event is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. EST. Watch the ceremony in the player above.

The memories of the September 11 victims were honored at the Pentagon on Wednesday night with a ‘Towers of Light’ tribute, ahead of the anniversary.

Two bright lights shining upwards were turned on at the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense ahead of 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

An organization called Tunnel to Towers stationed the lights at the Flight 93 memorial in Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon. The double beams of light evoke the fallen twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City.

The 19th anniversary of the attacks will also be marked Friday by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza near the Pentagon and another in New York.