WATCH LIVE: Families of victims of the Mother Emmanuel AME massacre give update on legal settlement

Families of the victims in the 2015 Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting in South Carolina and their attorneys are expected to hold a news conference Thursday on settlement negotiations between the families and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Nine people, eight Black church members and their pastor, were shot and killed in the racist attack that took place during a Bible study meeting in Charleston.

Dylan Roof, who shared his racist motivations with authorities who arrested him, was sentenced to death the killings in 2017.

In addition to the victims’s families and lawyers, South Carolina officials and activists are expected to appear at the briefing.