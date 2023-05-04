WATCH: Garland makes remarks after 4 Proud Boys convicted of seditious conspiracy

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland hailed the conviction of four Proud Boys who were found guilty Thursday of seditious conspiracy by a Washington, D.C. jury.

Speaking at the Justice Department Thursday afternoon, Garland said the verdict “makes clear that the Justice Department will do everything in its power to defend the American people and American democracy.”

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and three other members of the far-right extremist group were convicted of a plot to attack the U.S. Capitol in a desperate bid to keep Donald Trump in power after the Republican lost the 2020 presidential election.

The jury found Tarrio and three lieutenants guilty of seditious conspiracy after hearing from dozens of witnesses over more than three months in one of the most serious cases brought in the stunning attack that unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021, as the world watched on live TV.

Jurors cleared a fifth defendant — Dominic Pezzola — of the sedition charge, though he was convicted of other serious felonies.

It’s a significant milestone for the Justice Department, which has now secured seditious conspiracy convictions against the leaders of two major extremist groups prosecutors say were intent on keeping Democratic President Joe Biden out of the White House at all costs. The charge carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years.

“The Justice Department will never stop working to defend the democracy to which all Americans are entitled,” Garland said at the news conference.