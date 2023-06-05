By —

News Desk

WATCH LIVE: Garland presents awards for distinguished service in community policing

Nation

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday afternoon will deliver remarks and present the Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET. Watch it live in the player above.

The award recognizes individual police officers “for exceptional efforts in effective policing,” according to the Department of Justice.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

By —

News Desk

Support Provided By: Learn more