WATCH LIVE: Knight Foundation’s 2020 media forum

Thought leaders in the field of journalism are gathering in Miami on Tuesday to discuss the latest headwinds facing the news industry and innovative efforts to address those challenges.



Watch the conference in the video player above.

PBS NewsHour weekend anchor Hari Sreenivasan will kick off the event Tuesday and conduct interviews throughout.

At 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday, PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff will moderate a discussion on “the role of data digital in elections.”

Other panels will address the growing challenge of hate speech online and emerging models for strengthening local journalism, among other topics.

The forum’s full schedule can be found here.