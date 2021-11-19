WATCH: Kyle Rittenhouse attorney speaks after acquittal in Kenosha shooting

Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney Mark Richards spoke after the jury acquitted Rittenhouse of all charges on Friday.

Watch Richards’ remarks in the player above.

He was charged with homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangering for killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle in the summer of 2020 during a tumultuous night of protests over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white Kenosha police officer.

Rittenhouse, a former police youth cadet, said he went to Kenosha to protect property from rioters. He is white, as were those he shot.

The anonymous jury, which appeared to be overwhelmingly white, deliberated for close to 3 1/2 days.

Rittenhouse could have gotten life in prison if found guilty on the most serious charge, first-degree intentional homicide, or what some other states call first-degree murder. Two other charges each carried over 60 years behind bars.