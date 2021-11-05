WATCH LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial for Kenosha shooting continues – Day 4

Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial is expected to continue on Friday.

Ryan Balch, a former Army infantryman who carried an AR-style rifle and walked around patrolling Kenosha streets with Rittenhouse, testified on Thursday that he kept an eye on Rittenhouse because “he seemed a little under-equipped, and under-experienced

Balch testified that Rittenhouse lied about his age, saying he was 19 years old.

Rittenhouse brought an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle to a protest against police brutality in Kenosha in August 2020 when he city was in the throes of several nights of chaotic demonstrations after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, after Blake resisted arrested during a domestic dispute.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, said he was trying to protect downtown businesses from looters and vandals.

Prosecutors have charged Rittenhouse with multiple counts, including homicide and attempted homicide.

Rittenhouse insists he fired in self-defense to protect himself from the three men.

The jury will ultimately have to decide whether Rittenhouse reasonably believed he was in danger and whether the amount of force he used was reasonable.