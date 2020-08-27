What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: Louisiana Gov. Edwards gives update on Hurricane Laura aftermath

Nation

Reports are coming in from people who rode out Hurricane Laura in Louisiana.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to provide an update on the aftermath of Hurricane Laura at 2 p.m. ET today. Watch the governor’s remarks in the player above.

Brett Geymann lives in Moss Bluff, just north of Lake Charles, and said the eye of the storm passed directly over them. He says his house survived but every other building, structure and tree on his property is gone.


Hace clic en el video arriba para ver una tradducion del informe del gobernador al espanol.

Geymann says his family’s OK but “there’s destruction all around” them.

He says “It looks like 1,000 tornadoes” came through, with some houses “totally gone.”

Drone video in the Lake Charles area shows water surrounding homes with large parts of their roofs peeled off, hotels with rooms exposed and giant trees uprooted.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

