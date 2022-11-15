WATCH LIVE: Mayorkas, Wray testify on threats to the U.S. homeland in House hearing

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Live data on national races for Senate, House and state governors
News Desk
News Desk
Leave your feedback
The House Committee on Homeland Security will cover a range of global and national dangers facing the United States — including cyber threats, election security, international terrorism and the increasing threat of domestic terrorism — during a hearing Tuesday morning.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET. Watch live in the player above.
Three federal officials will be in attendance: Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray and National Counterterrorism Center Director Christine Abizaid.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By:
Arts
Oct 18