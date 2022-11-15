WATCH LIVE: Mayorkas, Wray testify on threats to the U.S. homeland in House hearing

The House Committee on Homeland Security will cover a range of global and national dangers facing the United States — including cyber threats, election security, international terrorism and the increasing threat of domestic terrorism — during a hearing Tuesday morning.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET. Watch live in the player above.

Three federal officials will be in attendance: Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray and National Counterterrorism Center Director Christine Abizaid.

