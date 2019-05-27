Join us on a journey to Antarctica

Listen to our new podcast, 'The Last Continent'

Listen now

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery

Nation

ARLINGTON, Va. — Vice President Mike Pence has paid tribute to fallen members of the U.S. Armed Forces, thanking their loved ones in a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and acknowledging that for them “every day is Memorial Day.”

Pence placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to remember dead service members whose remains haven’t been identified and observed a moment of silence. He told Gold Star families he was honored by their presence.

Dignitaries attending Monday’s ceremony included Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr. and acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump visited the Arlington, Virginia, cemetery last week and placed flags at several gravesites, a decades-old tradition known as “flags in.” Trump is in Japan, where he’s expected to address troops aboard a battleship.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read May 27 AP fact check: Trump takes credit for Obama’s gains for vets

  2. Read May 24 How many Americans have died in U.S. wars?

  3. Watch May 24 The Beastie Boys on rap, friendship and taking a stand for their values

  4. Read May 26 The Earth’s magnetic north pole is shifting rapidly – so what will happen to the northern lights?

  5. Read May 27 WATCH: Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery

When Memorial Day becomes every day

Nation May 28

The Latest