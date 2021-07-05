WATCH LIVE: Miami-Dade officials give briefing on condo collapse after more victims found

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Three victims have been found dead in the rubble of a collapsed condominium as crews resumed their search following the demolition of the remaining part of the building.

A briefing on the latest updates is expected at 11:30 a.m. ET. Watch live in our player above.

The victims were recovered Monday morning, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members, raising the death toll to 27 people. More than 115 people remain unaccounted for.

Rescuers were given the all-clear to resume work looking for victims after demolition crews set off a string of explosives Sunday that brought down the last of the building in a plume of dust.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told the Associated Press that the demolition went “exactly as planned” around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Crews immediately began clearing some of the new debris so rescuers could start making their way into parts of the underground garage that is of particular interest. Once there, they were hoping to get a clearer picture of voids that may exist in the rubble as they search for people believed to be trapped under the fallen wing of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside that collapsed June 24.

— Rebecca Santana and Bobby Caina Calvan, Associated Press