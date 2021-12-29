WATCH LIVE: NY Gov. Kathy Hochul gives remarks on her administration’s efforts against COVID-19

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul gave remarks on her administration’s efforts against COVID-19 during a news briefing Wednesday.
Watch the briefing in the player above
This is a developing story and will be updated
Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul gave remarks on her administration’s efforts against COVID-19 during a news briefing Wednesday.
Watch the briefing in the player above
This is a developing story and will be updated
Support Provided By: Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.