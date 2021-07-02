WATCH LIVE: Officials give update on Florida building collapse as hurricane approaches

Florida Officials are expected to give an update on rescue efforts at the side of the condo building collapse as hurricane Elsa approaches the state.

The event is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. ET. Watch the update in the player above.

Elsa strengthened into the first hurricane of the Atlantic season on Friday as it blew off roofs and snapped trees in the eastern Caribbean, where officials closed schools, businesses, and airports.

It appeared headed eventually in the general direction of Florida.

The Category 1 storm is the first hurricane to hit Barbados in more than 60 years, unleashing heavy rains and winds on the island and then on St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which are struggling to recover from recent massive volcanic eruptions.

The long-term forecast track showed it heading toward Florida as a tropical storm by Tuesday morning, but some models would carry it into the Gulf or up the Atlantic Coast.

Authorities in Barbados said they received calls about families trapped in their homes, collapsed houses, and power and water outages, but no reports of serious injuries or deaths.

A hurricane warning was in effect from the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince to Punta Palenque in the Dominican Republic. A hurricane watch was issued for Jamaica.

The forecast track showed the fast-moving storm rolling toward Hispaniola, the island shared by Haiti and the Dominican Republic, as a hurricane before reaching Cuba and weakening back to tropical storm force.

Authorities opened dozens of shelters in St. Vincent and urged people to evacuate if they lived near a valley, given the threat of flash flooding, mudslides, and lahars, especially in the northern part of the island where La Soufrière volcano is located.