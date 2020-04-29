WATCH LIVE: Pelosi, Clyburn announce members of House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., on Wednesday announced the Democratic members of a House select committee to oversee federal implementation of coronarirus relief measures.

The 12-member committee will be led by Clyburn and will include seven Democratic lawmakers and five Republican lawmakers. The Republican members are expected to be announced by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

“I’m proud to appoint distinguished and accomplished leaders to the committee who will assure that our coronavirus response puts working families first,” Pelosi said in a press conference. In addition to Clyburn, the Democratic members are: Reps. Maxine Waters, Calif.; Carolyn Maloney, N.Y.; Nydia Velázquez, N.Y.; Bill Foster, Ill.; Jamie Raskin, Md.; and Andy Kim, N.J.

On Tuesday, House Democratic leaders decided not to reconvene the chamber next week to work on the next virus aid package after warnings from the Capitol physician that the public health danger was too great.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.