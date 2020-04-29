What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Listen: Special podcast episode

Feds to track and share information on nursing home outbreaks
Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

WATCH LIVE: Pelosi, Clyburn announce members of House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis

Nation

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., on Wednesday announced the Democratic members of a House select committee to oversee federal implementation of coronarirus relief measures.

Watch the news conference in the video player above.

The 12-member committee will be led by Clyburn and will include seven Democratic lawmakers and five Republican lawmakers. The Republican members are expected to be announced by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

“I’m proud to appoint distinguished and accomplished leaders to the committee who will assure that our coronavirus response puts working families first,” Pelosi said in a press conference. In addition to Clyburn, the Democratic members are: Reps. Maxine Waters, Calif.; Carolyn Maloney, N.Y.; Nydia Velázquez, N.Y.; Bill Foster, Ill.; Jamie Raskin, Md.; and Andy Kim, N.J.

On Tuesday, House Democratic leaders decided not to reconvene the chamber next week to work on the next virus aid package after warnings from the Capitol physician that the public health danger was too great.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.

@cjnorwoodwrites

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Apr 29 Despite widespread economic hardship, most Americans not ready to reopen, poll says

  2. Watch Apr 28 The dangerous global flood of misinformation surrounding COVID-19

  3. Read Apr 29 WATCH LIVE: Child psychiatrist takes your questions on challenges facing kids during the COVID-19 pandemic

  4. Watch Apr 14 The problem with thinking you know more than the experts

  5. Read Apr 28 WATCH: Fauci says there’s ‘no doubt’ new virus cases will emerge with reopening

The Latest