WATCH LIVE: Pompeo may address potential ban on TikTok during news briefing

Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will hold a briefing Wednesday as the U.S. considers banning the popular social media app TikTok.

The briefing is expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the video player above.

Pompeo said Monday that the U.S. was looking at banning certain social media apps, including TikTok, which is owned by a Beijing-based technology company.

When asked if he would recommend users download TikTok, Pompeo replied: “Only if you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”

The company has said all its data is stored in servers in the U.S. and insisted it would not remove content even if asked to do so by the Chinese government.

TikTok will stop operations in Hong Kong after the city enacted a sweeping national security law last week.

The company said in a statement that it had decided to halt operations “in light of recent events.”

TikTok’s departure from Hong Kong comes as various social media platforms and messaging apps including Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram, Google and Twitter balk at the possibility of providing user data to Hong Kong authorities.

The social media companies say they are assessing the ramifications of the national security law.