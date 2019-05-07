WATCH LIVE: President Trump and first lady Melania Trump take part in ‘Be Best’ event

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is celebrating the anniversary of her ‘Be Best’ children’s initiative by announcing plans to expand it.

Melania Trump will host a “Be Best” event at 11 a.m. EST. Watch live in the video player.

Tuesday marks one year since the first lady launched her signature initiative with its focus on child well-being, social media use and drug abuse. She plans a splashy celebration in the White House Rose Garden, where she is expected to discuss expanding two of the program’s three pillars based on what she has learned during the past year.

Mrs. Trump’s office says the focus on drug abuse will now include all children, not just babies and young mothers. The social media pillar will be broadened beyond bullying to include online safety.

Mrs. Trump has visited hospitals and schools across the U.S. and around the world to promote “Be Best” and its goals.

The first lady’s office says Tuesday’s event will include a speaker to represent each of the program’s three pillars: child well-being, social media use and drug abuse. Mrs. Trump says in a statement that she’s looking forward to the celebration and plans to expand “Be Best” in the coming year.

Students, medical professionals, technology companies, Trump administration officials and others will be among those attending the event.

She announced the initiative at a White House Rose Garden event in May 2018.