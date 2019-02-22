What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: R. Kelly charged with aggravated sexual abuse

Nation

R&B star R. Kelly is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday in Chicago after he was charged with sexual abuse allegations spanning more than a decade.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx on Friday afternoon announced the 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. They involve four victims, at least three of whom were younger than 17. Foxx said the sentencing range for aggravated sexual assault is up to seven years in prison.

If he is convicted on all 10 counts, a judge could decide that the sentences run one after the other — making it possible that he receives a sentence of up to 70 years behind bars.

Probation is also an option under statute.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Feb 22 WATCH: R. Kelly charged with aggravated sexual abuse

  2. Read Feb 22 6 things to expect when Mueller files his report

  3. Read Feb 14 Opinion: Teachers aren’t losers. They’re lifesavers

  4. Read Feb 20 Can too much salt lead to bad skin?

  5. Watch Feb 21 Why Andrew McCabe sees the president as a threat

What does R. Kelly’s alleged culture of abuse suggest about how society views black women?

Arts Jan 07

The Latest