WATCH LIVE: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds news conference

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will hold a news conference on Wednesday.

Watch Pompeo’s news conference in the video player above.

The conference news that the U.S. Office of Special Counsel that it will investigate whether Pompeo violated the Hatch Act, which bans employees in the executive branch from engaging in certain kinds of political activity.

After President Donald Trump criticized Pompeo this month for not releasing more of Hillary Clinton’s emails, part of an investigation that sparked controversy in the final weeks of the 2016 presidential election, Pompeo then told Fox News he would do so, prompting a Hatch Act complaint to be filed by a watchdog group, according to the New York Times.