WATCH LIVE: Senate committee hearing on oversight of U.S. Capitol Police after Jan. 6 insurrection

The Senate Rules and Administration Committee holds a hearing on U.S. Capitol Police oversight following the Jan. 6 Capital Insurrection.

The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET.

USCP Inspector General Michael Bolton will testify at the hearing on the attack that followed then-President Donald Trump’s remarks at a nearby ‘Stop the Steal’ rally, and left at least five dead, injured nearly 140 police officers, and caused extensive damage to the Congressional complex.

This is a developing story and will be updated.