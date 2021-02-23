WATCH LIVE: Senate holds hearing on SolarWinds hack

Technology company leaders at SolarWinds and Microsoft are expected to testify before the Senate on Tuesday about major cyberattacks to the United States government and corporations.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

U.S. officials are scrambling to reinforce the nation’s cyber defenses following a sweeping hack that may have exposed government and corporate secrets to Russia. Hackers hijacked widely used network software from SolarWinds Inc. to install malicious software through what appeared to be a routine security update.

President Joe Biden has said that dealing with “Russian recklessness and hacking into computer networks in the United States and across Europe and the world has become critical to protecting our collective security.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

WATCH: Assessing the damage from the recent U.S. cyberattack