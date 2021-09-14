WATCH LIVE: Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, other gymnasts testify about Larry Nassar abuse investigation

Four elite U.S. gymnasts are set to testify Sept. 15 before the Senate Judiciary Committee as lawmakers examine how the FBI handled its investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted in 2018 of sexually abusing women and young female athletes in his care.

The event is scheduled to start on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET. Watch the hearing in the player above.

Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman will all testify at the hearing, as will Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz and FBI Director Chris Wray.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

WARNING: This livestream could contain descriptions of sexual abuse.