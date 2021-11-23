Double your gift now
By —

News Desk

WATCH LIVE: State Department spokesperson holds news briefing

Nation

State Department spokesperson Ned Price will speak to reporters at a news conference on Tuesday in Washington.

The news briefing is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

