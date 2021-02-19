WATCH LIVE: Texas governor speaks on status of winter storm, power outages

The cascading crises of power outages across Texas due to winter weather lead to another problem — lack of clean water.

The power outages affected the capability to provide safe drinking water for thousands of Houstonians.

The storm and cold snap knocked supply chains off line, so stores shelves were soon emptied of bottled water. The city has stepped in and is distributing clean water across the metroplex.

Vanessa Diaz waited in a two mile long queue of cars for precious cargo – two packs of bottled water. “Without water and without electricity, it’s just bad,” Diaz said.

City workers and volunteers got a streamlined process started Friday morning outside in the parking of a Houston public schools athletic complex. They moved hundreds of cars through a line to put the water in trunks and truck beds.

Many Houstonians still remain with low water pressure and unsafe water.

“The water came on for a slight moment I believe on Thursday. But it only came on as a trickle. so we weren’t able to get any water or anything like that,” said Aisha Wright, as she waited in her car with her family.