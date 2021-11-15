WATCH LIVE: Trial for Ahmaud Arbery killing continues – Day 7

The trial of three white men charged with the killing of Ahmaud Arbery continued on Monday in Georgia.

The trial is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. ET.

Last week, jurors saw graphic photos of the shotgun wounds that killed Arbery.

They heard a defendant’s description of having the 25-year-old Black man “trapped like a rat” during the five-minute chase that ended in his death. And they heard the men’s explanation for thinking Arbery was suspicious, and possibly armed.

The trial of father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan wrapped up its first full week of testimony Friday. Each is charged with murder and other crimes in the death of Arbery, who was fatally shot last year after he was spotted running in the defendants’ coastal Georgia neighborhood.

Bryan’s cellphone video of the shooting dramatically raised the killing’s profile, making it part of a larger national outcry over racial injustice.