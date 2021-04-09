WATCH LIVE: Trial of Derek Chauvin, charged with killing George Floyd – Day 10

The trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer who has been charged with killing George Floyd, continues with more testimony expected Friday.

Watch the trial stream live in the video player above at 9:15 a.m. ET.

The medical examiner who conducted Floyd’s autopsy is expected to testify, along with a forensic pathologist who trained the examiner. Jurors will also hear from a cardiologist, who is expected to testify that Floyd did not die of a heart condition.

On May 25, George Floyd, a Black man, died after Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on Floyd’s neck in a parking lot for more than eight minutes. Floyd’s death sparked protests against systemic racism and social injustice across the United States and around the world.

