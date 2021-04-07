WATCH LIVE: Trial of Derek Chauvin, charged with killing George Floyd – Day 8

A possible witness in the Derek Chauvin trial is trying to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination if he’s called.

Before testimony resumed Tuesday, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill deferred a decision on whether to quash a subpoena against Morries Hall, who was with Floyd the night he died. Hall has indicated that he intends to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination if he’s called.

Watch Day 8 of the murder trial for Derek Chauvin in the video player above.

Floyd’s girlfriend, Courteney Ross, testified last Thursday that she and Floyd had bought drugs from Hall. She identified Hall in security photographs from the night Floyd died, when Hall was wearing red pants and a white T-shirt. Hall was also a passenger in the SUV that Floyd was driving. There have also been indications that Hall might have been the source of a counterfeit $20 bill that Floyd tried to pass.

Hall’s public defender, Adrienne Cousins, argued that Hall could open himself up to a third-degree murder charge if he testifies.

Cahill sympathized, saying he could envision only a narrow set of questions that attorneys might be able to ask Hall, pertaining to Floyd’s behavior in the vehicle, without risking self-incrimination.

He gave attorneys until Thursday to prepare sample questions that Cousins could see if Hall was willing to answer.

“We need to tread carefully,” Cahill said.‪