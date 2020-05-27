WATCH LIVE: Trump delivers remarks after SpaceX launch

President Donald Trump is expected to deliver remarks following the historic SpaceX launch on Wednesday.

The president’s news conference is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET. Watch in the video player above.

SpaceX, founded in 2002, would be the first private company ever to launch astronauts into Earth’s orbit.

It successfully conducted its first test flight of a Crew Dragon capsule a year ago, sending the capsule — minus a crew — to the space station.

The returned capsule was accidentally destroyed during ground testing at Cape Canaveral, further delaying the astronaut launch.

SpaceX has been using Falcon 9 rockets to launch cargo to the space station in the company’s original Dragon capsules since 2012.

Only three countries have launched people into orbit since 1961: Russia, the U.S. and China, in that order.

Wednesday’s launch marks the first crewed mission to depart from the United States since the Atlantis shuttle took off in July 2011. NASA has since sent astronauts into orbit from Kazakhstan using Russian Soyuz capsules, while the agency’s sites in Florida have focused on launching crewless missions for cargo and other purposes.