Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Darlene Superville, Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: Trump pardons 2019 Thanksgiving turkeys

Nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Which Thanksgiving turkey will earn a presidential pardon? Will it be Bread or Butter?

The White House is sponsoring an online contest to help President Donald Trump as he contemplates his role in the 30-year-old tradition of sparing the National Thanksgiving Turkey.

The turkey pardon is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. Watch live in the video player above.

According to the White House, Bread is a 45-pound (20-kilogram) turkey who likes a cherry flavored soft drink called Cheerwine, bluegrass music and college basketball. Butter weighs 47 pounds (21 kilograms) and enjoys eating sweet potato fries, listening to bagpipes and watching NASCAR.

Trump will name the bird he’ll pardon Tuesday afternoon at the White House. Afterward, he’ll fly to Florida for a campaign rally and to spend Thanksgiving with his family.

President George H.W. Bush established the annual turkey pardon tradition in 1989 by sparing a 50-pound (23-kilogram) bird.

By —

Darlene Superville, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Nov 25 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on impeachment public opinion, Bloomberg’s 2020 campaign

  2. Read Nov 26 WATCH LIVE: Trump pardons 2019 Thanksgiving turkeys

  3. Read Nov 26 How to keep conspiracy theories from ruining your Thanksgiving

  4. Watch Nov 25 How art can help people with Alzheimer’s enjoy the moment

  5. Watch Nov 25 The fallout from Trump’s intervention in Navy SEAL discipline case

The Latest