Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

WATCH: Trump participates in National Day of Prayer service

Nation

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are participating Thursday in a National Day of Prayer service in the White House Rose Garden.

Trump will participate in the National Day of Prayer service at 11 a.m. EST. Watch live in the video player above.

The National Day of Prayer began in 1952, when Congress approved a joint resolution that then-President Harry Truman signed into law.

In 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed a law that designated the first Thursday in May the annual National Day of Prayer

