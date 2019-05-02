WATCH: Trump participates in National Day of Prayer service

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are participating Thursday in a National Day of Prayer service in the White House Rose Garden.

The National Day of Prayer began in 1952, when Congress approved a joint resolution that then-President Harry Truman signed into law.

In 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed a law that designated the first Thursday in May the annual National Day of Prayer