WATCH LIVE: Trump to discuss ‘America’s environmental leadership’

Nation

President Donald Trump is giving a speech Monday to highlight his administration’s policies on environmental quality, stewardship and land management.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch live in the video player above.

In his speech on “America’s Environmental Leadership,” the president expected to say that the nation’s air and water quality have improved under his watch.

Trump will be joined by EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler and Council on Environmental Quality Chairman Mary Neumayr.

