WATCH LIVE: What is Juneteenth? Your questions, answered.

Nation

Amid growing protest movements against racial inequalities and police brutality against black Americans, Juneteenth is taking on more significance this year. But what is the holiday, how did it begin and what is its relevance today?

Mark Anthony Neal, professor of Professor of African and African American Studies at Duke University and PBS NewsHour’s William Brangham will take your questions on Juneteenth.

Watch the conversation at 2 p.m. ET in the liveplayer above.

