WATCH LIVE: What Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis means for the campaign and upcoming election

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Friday morning said they have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trump, who has spent much of the year downplaying the threat of a virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans, said he and the first lady were quarantining. The White House physician said the president is expected to continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” while recovering.

But, one month ahead of the presidential election and as presidential and vice presidential debates are starting, what does this diagnosis mean for the campaign and run up to the election? PBS NewsHour’s William Brangham and White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor will discuss this and take viewer questions on Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. ET.

Watch the conversation in the live player above.