WATCH: New York Times columnist David Brooks calls on Americans to transcend their differences

New York Times columnist David Brooks is calling on Americans to focus on their relationships instead of individual happiness.

“We are all infected by a culture, a culture of hyper-individualism,” Brooks told a crowd Wednesday during a keynote address at the Knight Media Forum in Miami.

Brooks, who is a PBS NewsHour regular, said there are signs that more people are experiencing loneliness and that leads to divisions and “tribalism.”

But Brooks said if people will focus on joy—created by relationships—we will be “pointing in the right direction.