What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: New York Times columnist David Brooks calls on Americans to transcend their differences

Nation

New York Times columnist David Brooks is calling on Americans to focus on their relationships instead of individual happiness.

“We are all infected by a culture, a culture of hyper-individualism,” Brooks told a crowd Wednesday during a keynote address at the Knight Media Forum in Miami.

Brooks, who is a PBS NewsHour regular, said there are signs that more people are experiencing loneliness and that leads to divisions and “tribalism.”

But Brooks said if people will focus on joy—created by relationships—we will be “pointing in the right direction.

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Feb 28 If this space study is right, humans have never left Earth’s atmosphere

  2. Read Mar 01 WATCH: New York Times columnist David Brooks calls on Americans to transcend their differences

  3. Read Feb 26 Most Americans don’t realize state funding for higher ed fell by billions

  4. Read Feb 28 The ‘awful’ work of the real doctors who inspired M*A*S*H

  5. Watch Feb 28 How economic inequality might affect a society’s well-being

The Latest