WATCH: Newsom warns about ‘pressing’ wildfires in Northern California

Northern California’s wine country was on fire again Monday as strong winds fanned flames in the already scorched region, prompting evacuation orders involving more than 50,000 people.

At a press conference, Governor Gavin Newsom emphasized that there is “nothing more pressing than the activity in Northern California over the course of the last 24 to 36 hours,” specifically pointing to the newly active Glass fire in Napa County and the Zogg fire in Shasta County.

The Glass fire, Newsom said, “grew substantially overnight” from “roughly 800 acres to 11,000 acres” and damaged a “substantial number of structures” in the area.

“[It’s a] challenge right now that’s been made more acute because of overnight winds. Those winds will maintain themselves,” Newsom said. “They’ll begin to dissipate later in the afternoon, stabilize overnight, which should help with our efforts to take advantage of those conditions and move to advance our containment efforts.”

The Zogg fire, Newsom added, has burned 7,000 acres so far.

Twenty-six people have been killed during this year’s wildfire season in California, and over 3 million acres have been scorched.

Residents of the Oakmont Gardens assisted living home in Santa Rosa boarded brightly lit city buses overnight, some wearing bathrobes and using walkers. They wore masks to protect against the coronavirus as orange flames marked the dark sky.

Flames also engulfed the Chateau Boswell Winery north of St. Helena. The Adventist Health St. Helena hospital suspended care and transferred all patients elsewhere, according to a statement on its website.

The fires that began Sunday in the famed Napa-Sonoma wine country north of San Francisco came on the third anniversary of deadly wildfires that erupted in 2017, including one that killed 22 people.