WATCH: ‘No excuse’ for shooting of black woman in her Fort Worth home, police chief says

The interim Fort Worth police chief says there’s “absolutely no excuse” for a white officer’s fatal shooting of a black woman inside her home over the weekend.

At a press conference Tuesday, Chief Ed Kraus grew emotional when describing the morale of the police department. He says “officers are hurting” because of the fatal shooting and that he has not encountered an officer who disagrees with the decision to arrest Aaron Dean.

Kraus pleaded with Fort Worth residents to not let the actions of one officer reflect on all employees of the Fort Worth Police Department.

Kraus says Dean did not make a statement to investigators before resigning Monday.

Dean was arrested Monday night on a murder charge in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson. He is out of custody after posting bond.

